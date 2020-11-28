Letter: Teachers should be priority for vaccine

Much is being discussed about what our priorities should be when the vaccines for the coronavirus becomes available. Health care workers who deal with patients will be first in line. After that, who comes next?

I believe the future of this country depends on the education of students in school or not in school depending on where they live. Teachers are absolutely necessary if those students are to become the most productive adults of the future. I believe teachers should be given the highest priority right after health care workers.

Much has been said about the need to give old people priority since they are the most likely to die from Covid-19. As a member of that age group (in my 90s), I really believe that our young people should have first priority even though they seem less vulnerable. Their teachers should be able to teach without the fear of Covid-19.

I hope parents and teachers will speak up and be heard that they should be next in line to health care workers for the vaccine.

Joyce Conrad, Bismarck

