Letter: Teachers need community support

Kind of funny how a Dar Williams song that I obsessed over in my college years is echoing in my head every day lately: “The world’s not falling apart, because of me …”

I’m a teacher. I have been teaching for 16 years. I am so glad that I chose this profession. There’s something special about watching the lightbulb turn on over a child’s head. There’s something mischievous about leading them toward an “Aha!” moment. It’s almost like, “Gotcha! You’re learning!” There’s something delightful about hearing a kid say, “This is the best day of my life” simply because you took a field trip to the Heritage Center.

It is pure and joyful. It is the gift in learning. Teaching is something with which you fall in love. And you can never turn back.

This year has been challenging. I have had over half my class experience absences for (say it with me) reasons dealing with COVID. Several of my staff members have had to take their workloads home while ill.

In January of this year, my family finally got it. One by one. My 4-year-old, 2-year-old, husband, and I all experienced different symptoms and different lengths of recovery. Even now as I type this, I have hit my afternoon wall.

I don’t know how long this will continue, but I have heard from several family members, friends and peers that it can take weeks to be back to normal. But just as I made sure to send some form of sub plans while I felt physically so low due to COVID, I am making sure to push myself to be there for my students. They need me.

“The world’s not falling apart, because of me …”

We are approaching what I fear is a tipping point. Teachers are stretched to their max. We are trying to stay healthy, keep students on track when they have been gone, communicate with families that are faced with their own adversities, and keep our own families afloat.

It was so hard for me to not JUST wear my mom hat when my kids were sick. I was at home with them some of the time, but I definitely felt pulled to my school.

To be absent is hard for a teacher. It’s a profession where you have to plan for every minute of the day while you are gone. Most teachers spend hours on sub plans. Being gone is harder than coming to school sick.

A relative of mine had over 100 sick days when she retired. I said, “Do you know what that tells me? You went to work sick, a lot.” She agreed. And that is not even in our current state where you might get sick and have to isolate for days.

“The world’s not falling apart, because of me …”

What is the charge? What is the application? Whose shoulders does all this fall on? Teachers cannot do this alone. We need our community more than ever. Have you read your school board’s minutes? Advocated for schools and teachers in your legislative session?

Teachers are leaving the profession. It’s not because they stopped loving it. It’s because they don’t feel supported during a time when we need to take on extra to meet the needs of our students. And believe me, we are taking on those needs with as much love and grace as we can. Not a day goes by where I am not worried about meeting my class’s academic, emotional, social and basic needs. In the course of the day, I am not just helping them become critical thinkers who love to read and appreciate a tricky math problem – I am helping them cope with the uncertainty of the world around them. I teach positivity and gratitude and kindness. I want them to be amazing humans.

And each day as I lie down in my bed and thank God for the health, happiness and safety of my children and my husband, I pray fervently for the staff, students and families at my school. I pray the staff is doing OK. I pray no one feels alone. I pray they have more in the tank. I pray the students feel loved and safe at school. I pray their families feel connected to our classroom. I pray that I am enough.

I pray that when it feels like too much we can count a blessing. Count it twice. Count it 37 times if we have to, to stay focused on the positive. I pray, and I pray, and I pray …

“The world’s not falling apart, because of me …”

Please consider your part as a community member. You can change the conversation by simply being a part of it.

From a positive mind and a loving, humble heart, I ask: Can you help change what needs changing?

Asking for a friend. (It’s me. I’m the friend.)

Kelly Suchy is an elementary school teacher in Bismarck.

