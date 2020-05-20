Letter: Teachers' jobs are now more difficult

In response to Mr. Fewson's recent letter, I believe you owe an apology to the teachers of the Mandan School District if not all teachers for your derogatory remarks. After having three days notice that they were being thrown into a teaching environment that they were never prepared for, they have had to deal with issues such as students lacking internet capabilities, lack of supervision at home to secure the distance learning experience, outside influences creating a chaotic atmosphere. This has not been easy for the teacher. I know personally since I have one in the family. Her dedication to attempting to deal with these issues has been far more demanding than preparing for daily classroom instruction. Apparently Mr. Fewson is able to keep the undivided attention of his 10- and 12-year-old for hours each day when they are not focusing on school. I would venture to say he was hoping that the distance learning experience would provide daycare for his children so he could concentrate on his work. Teachers deserve a big thank you and support from parents.