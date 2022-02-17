Letter: Teacher retention needs addressing

The North Dakota State Teachers of the Year Chapter consists of State Teacher of the Year recipients and finalists. We represent the many incredible teachers across our state who teach in diverse settings and share a strong commitment to our students and to the teaching profession.

If you ask a teacher what they value about their profession, you will likely hear stories. You will hear about the rewards of helping a student understand a difficult concept, the funny and profound things students say, the privilege of making a positive difference, and the excitement of collaborating with others. If you ask teachers how they are doing right now, you will also likely hear about struggles with exhaustion, feeling overwhelmed, and worry about our students, colleagues, and our profession.

Therefore, we were dismayed, but not surprised, to see the results of a poll that North Dakota United, our local union, released to the public. The results showed that 74% of North Dakota teachers believe retention will be a major issue for the upcoming school year. The COVID-19 pandemic and the political discourse has hit our ranks hard, leading to higher than ever levels of burnout. At the local level, we know that many administrators, school boards and community members are working tirelessly to address the issues of teacher burnout and teacher shortages.

We are urging decision-makers to take the results of this survey seriously and work collaboratively with teachers across North Dakota. By working together, we can seek to understand the rising pressures and concerns shared by teachers in our state and find viable solutions.

North Dakota State Teachers of the Year Chapter

Mary Eldredge Sandbo, Des Lacs, president

Andrea Noonan Fox, Fargo, vice president

Amy Neal, Minot, secretary

Linda Hope, Langdon, treasurer

