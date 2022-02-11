Letter: Taxpayer funds spent on southern border

I am a member of what was once called “the greatest generation.” I entered the Armed Forces at age 18 and served 4 years in the Korean conflict – a war that not many people seem to remember. I attended UND, held two jobs in college, graduated without debt, got a job and worked. All the while I had married and we had two daughters while attending college. This was a typical life of young people during that time.

Now, I am in another large group of citizens. This group, those on Medicare, recently received an increase of 5.9% in monthly allotments. But our government was quick to increase Medicare costs many of us need to live. All that seemed, first, to be tolerable, until I learned what our government is doing with my money on the southern border. By now every one of us should be aware that our government has been, and continues to allow illegal immigrants to enter our country. These individuals are men. Not women and children. Just men ... many of whom have scurrilous backgrounds and are flown, at MY expense, to other parts of our country. Who knows what will become of these individuals? How do such things start? Who is that makes decisions to encourage illegal immigrants into our country, then treats them in a way far different than people of the greatest generation? You need to remember this at the next election!