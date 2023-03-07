The North Dakota 68th Legislative Assembly completed 35 days of session as we headed into crossover break last week (when House bills pass over to the Senate and vice versa). Several significant themes have arisen from this Legislative Session including tax relief, pension reform, energy and agriculture regulations, education, and how to responsibly manage our budget surplus.

There are currently six tax relief bills in consideration, including a property tax buy-down, homestead tax credits, two flat income tax proposals, income tax credits, and a “path to zero income tax” based off the status of the general fund. In the end, we hope to provide a combination of meaningful tax relief that will benefit the most people in the most effective way.

State employee pension reform is also a major focus this session. Both the House and Senate moved bills to address the current $1.9 billion unfunded liability currently on the books. This is debt owed by the state that must be paid and revised going forward or the plan will continue to accrue liabilities and could become insolvent. Our goal is to ensure that every dollar promised to current workers and retirees will be met, while taking the growing cost burden off the current and future taxpayers of North Dakota. There is no simple solution, but we believe we have the information necessary to get the state on the right path.

Energy and agriculture continue to be major issues for the state. Probably most significant is HB 1371, which would allow those interested in animal production to form a business structure that mirrors the business structures common in other states. It applied only to beef, swine, dairy and poultry production and limits these operations to ten shareholders owning a maximum of 160 acres. This positively impacts the economy by increasing the value of local grains, providing better utilization of marginal ground to grow feed, and creating natural fertilizer. We also hope to see an increase in feed mills, construction jobs, and in the turnover of new money in the community.

Education also continues to be a top priority. The House passed HB 1532, which establishes an educational reimbursement program for parents who enroll their child in a non-public school located in North Dakota, as well as a bill for dyslexia screening and intervention. The Senate passed out a major K-12 education funding bill, which includes increased dollars for on-time funding and per pupil payments.

In addition, both chambers have worked hard to pass legislation that benefits law enforcement and first responders in North Dakota, including an appropriation to the Attorney General for a “back the blue” grant program and expansion of workers compensation for law enforcement and firefighters, which provides a retroactive clause to cover the case of West Fargo Police Officer Tim Brown (who was previously denied coverage due to a gap in statute that did not recognize service outside the state). This bill passed both houses unanimously and was signed by the Governor.

As we start again after crossover, we look forward to doing the work before us of crafting policy and managing resources for the benefit of our citizens. We are fortunate to enjoy the quality of life that we do and thankful for the people across our state that make that happen.