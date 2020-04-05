Letter: Tax increases should be delayed

The citizens of Dickinson residential owners received notices that real estate valuations will be increased. The equalization meeting will be April 8, it will be closed to the public. There will be letters or phone calls submitted for a short time. I'm wondering if this is the right time to increase taxes especially with down turn in the economy and pandemic. I would like to see postponed for a later date. I don't know if Bismarck postponed theirs. But being hit with 7% hike will be hard on unemployed and retirees to pay increased taxes at this time.