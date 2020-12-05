 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tax holiday would provide stimulus

Letter: Tax holiday would provide stimulus

{{featured_button_text}}

There exists a perfect economic stimulus good for all, er, not for the tax boys. Hardly a socialist dagger: a three-day weekend whereby no sales tax of any stripe may be collected. Mix up your own list of total advantages a tax-free holiday offers citizens at every financial rung, so it's much more than a blessing to all retail. 

It's not as if we the people are pitching the kingmakers for some of that green gravy they ladle out. Government isn't giving us anything in this matter ... maybe a crumb of liberty.

Doug Nassif, Bismarck

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News