Letter: Tax holiday would provide stimulus

There exists a perfect economic stimulus good for all, er, not for the tax boys. Hardly a socialist dagger: a three-day weekend whereby no sales tax of any stripe may be collected. Mix up your own list of total advantages a tax-free holiday offers citizens at every financial rung, so it's much more than a blessing to all retail.
It's not as if we the people are pitching the kingmakers for some of that green gravy they ladle out. Government isn't giving us anything in this matter ... maybe a crumb of liberty.
Doug Nassif, Bismarck
