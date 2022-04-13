Letter: Tax hikes lead to desperate situations

I'm writing in regard to the letter sent by Ron Carlson Saturday, April 2.

Yes, I have been hit by this also with a notice of increase. My taxes went up $900 a year as there was an increase plus assessments for sidewalks which you pay extra for, for 10 years, plus interest. And then next year will begin paying for road repair and aprons if they feel to do so.

I had my house paid for and now because of taxes it's more than the payment was for just taxes.

You can stop a project if 50% of the people are in opposition to the project. My husband tried to get signatures but time was limited and a lot of people did not answer their doors. When I called the city commissioner two times he never called me back. Some seniors that my husband got to sign said they can't afford the increase.

People can get taxed right out of their home, my mom did (Divide Project 2004) She couldn't afford the payment and the tax increase for specials so she was forced to sell in desperation and lost money on it because of the desperate situation she was in. How sad is that. People proposing the upgrades need to not hit people so hard with these unexpected expenses.

Karla Hammond Dahle, Bismarck

