Letter: Tax credit benefit is upside down

I would have voted for Governor Burgum’s income tax credit had I been in the Senate in November, but I would have tried to change it to make the credit refundable. The state treasury overflows with cash as it did in 2007 when I proposed property tax relief through a refundable income tax credit, ending the sales tax on books and supported other tax cuts.

The Tribune March 7 editorialized in favor of the income tax credit but it didn’t note just how upside down the credit is. It’s a $350 credit for single filers, $700 credit for joint filers, but it is not a refundable credit. It is only of full value for a household with over $88,000 in income. A single person working for minimum wage will see a maximum of $28 in benefits. The $350 is only reached above $44,400 income.

I just figured my household’s taxes. The credit eliminated our $102 liability. Thanks for that, but it hardly makes up for the $559 increase in our property taxes.

The governor’s plan and the Legislature’s bill gives its greatest benefits to North Dakotans who need it least and gives less to those who need it most. It does nothing to change the prevailing view that Republican politicians care most about those who have the most. If that $350 or $700 had been a refundable credit, those at the lower end of household income would have been very grateful. As it is, we can only be happy that when the loaf of government aid is handed out those on the bottom at least get some crumbs.

Tracy Potter, Bismarck

