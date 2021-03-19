Letter: Tax breaks for what?

House Bill 1412 seeks to create a 5-year exemption of the state’s coal conversion facilities tax. According to HB 1412’s fiscal note, this exemption would reduce state tax revenue by $87.75 million over the next five years (based on the tax collected in the last biennium).

Coal-fired power plants have been closing all over the country due to cheap and abundant natural gas. Natural gas peaker plants are cheaper to operate because they are more flexible and responsive to the demands of the modern grid. Energy generation is most valuable when it can ramp up and down to match consumer demand in real-time.

The sponsors of HB 1412 are aware of the difficulties of coal-fired power plants to compete in power markets. Their solution is to drastically reduce their tax burden over the next 5 years.

Reducing the tax burden for coal conversion facilities may in fact make them more profitable in the short term, but there is nothing in these bills to help coal-fired power overcome their long-term challenges. In fact, there is nothing in this bill to prevent plants from closing. There is nothing in this bill that saves coal jobs. There is nothing in this bill that blocks these handouts from lining the pockets of coal executives.