Letter: Targeted immigration reform is warranted

Ever since the major overhaul of U.S. immigration law in 1996, and its signing into law by President Bill Clinton, immigration reform has been a prominent and divisive political topic.

The 1996 laws remain the main body of U.S. immigration laws. One regional immigration lawyer has remarked: “those laws gave both easy and hard immigration members of Congress some of what they wanted so we ended up with a kludge.” This ‘kludge’ contains inequities that cry out for reform.

Consider these three people. The first immigrated to the United States from the U.K. and while in the U.S. shot some people. He was arrested and then convicted on two counts of attempted murder and eight weapons charges. He went to prison.

The second person came to the U.S. with a visa in the 1980s. Upon arriving, she decided to stay and work. She applied for and got a Social Security card, then has worked and paid payroll and income taxes for over 30 years. After 12 years in the U.S. her mother died. She went home to pay homage. She then returned to her job and life in the U.S., and hasn’t traveled to see her family since. She married a U.S. citizen in the 2000s.

The third person came to the U.S. in 2019 to compete for the U.S. as a bobsledder. Having previously competed for Canada, she came to the U.S. fleeing alleged abuse on the Canadian team. She married a U.S. citizen in September 2019.

Of these three people who is the most deserving of a green card and citizenship? How would you rank them as to who has done the most for the United States? Who if any are or should be citizens?

If you guessed that the U.S. has granted all three people green cards or citizenship, you would be wrong. If you guessed none, this is also wrong. One is not on a path to citizenship.

The bobsledder is Kaillie Humphries. She received an expedited citizenship in December 2021 just in time to compete for the United States in the Beijing Winter Olympics where she won an Olympic medal.

The man who committed the crimes is the London-born rapper Slick Rick, who got his citizenship in 2016 after getting a pardon from New York’s governor. The second person is under a ‘permanent’ bar to admission, a green card, and therefore citizenship. Why? Because she returned to the United States and her job and life without a new visa after going home to pay homage to her mother. Her saga is that of many senior immigrants over 60 years old.

I believe targeted and limited immigration reform to address inequities in the law is warranted. The senior immigrant has arguably contributed as much to the U.S. as the rapper and bobsledder. Giving twenty or thirty years to the U.S. should count for something, like a green card, just as serving one year in the military earns an immigrant citizenship. It would be fair and humane.

Scott Hoaby, a political scientist, lives in Fargo.

