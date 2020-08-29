Letter: Take action to save the postal service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How many times have you wished you would have been more proactive to stop something before it was too late?

Now is the time to contact our legislators about the United States Post Service. It is a fact that in several places around the country sorting machines and blue boxes have been removed, overtime has been cut, and delayed mail has caused all kinds of problems for small businesses including the death of baby chicks!

We must remember that the USPS is a service and should not be defined as a business. A majority of veterans get their prescriptions through the mail. We also get our government correspondence through the Post Office. If the USPS was privatized our 55 cent letter could easily be doubled or tripled. Private business looks at the bottom line. It would not be cost effective to deliver to many rural areas.

That is why I believe North Dakota needs to fight to keep our post office as an institution of our United States that has served our country since 1775. Please call or email our legislators and tell them why the post office is important to you. Directly ask Senator Hoeven and Senator Cramer to ask the majority leader to call for a vote on special funding for the post office during this time of coronavirus and the upcoming election.

Patti Patrie, Bowdon

