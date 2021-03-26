Letter: Sustainable, predictable transportation funding important to North Dakota

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is proud to call North Dakota home and is thankful for our longstanding and successful partnership with the state. Our legacy of Building a Strong America began in 1924 when we brought energy to towns along the Montana-North Dakota border. Today, we employ nearly 14,000 people in 44 states, delivering energy and providing construction materials and services to our customers.
I applaud North Dakota’s elected officials for recognizing the need for additional infrastructure funding and investment in North Dakota and for exploring creative ways to fund those investments. These efforts include several proposals to leverage the state’s Legacy Fund.
The Legacy Fund balance is nearing $8 billion and could produce more than $500 million in earnings for the current budget cycle. This has created an enviable opportunity to invest in key priorities such as improving infrastructure and growing our state’s economy.
Proposals include directing earnings of the Legacy Fund for specific infrastructure needs, including transportation. Others call for bonding for construction projects and using Legacy Fund earnings to pay for the bonds. Using bonding and taking advantage of historically low interest rates will make the Legacy Fund go further, truly creating a legacy.
Separate from the Legacy Fund proposals there also is a proposal for a modest increase in the state’s gas tax. In my view, it’s time for a gas tax increase and it should be part of the funding solution because construction costs have increased 44% since the gas tax was last increased in 2005.
While not all these proposals may pass, the concepts make good sense to me and aim to provide sustainable and predictable funding for infrastructure, specifically transportation. I appreciate our state leaders taking a thoughtful approach to their stewardship of the Legacy Fund, looking for ways to best leverage the principal and its earnings to extend their use long into the future.
In addition to making good use of our state’s Legacy Funds, prioritizing state and federal funding from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act for infrastructure will be a key driver to creating the kind of certainty that supports large-scale projects and creates good-paying jobs that will lead North Dakota and the nation to economic recovery.
Dave Goodin is president and CEO of MDU Resources Group.