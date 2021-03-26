Letter: Sustainable, predictable transportation funding important to North Dakota

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is proud to call North Dakota home and is thankful for our longstanding and successful partnership with the state. Our legacy of Building a Strong America began in 1924 when we brought energy to towns along the Montana-North Dakota border. Today, we employ nearly 14,000 people in 44 states, delivering energy and providing construction materials and services to our customers.

I applaud North Dakota’s elected officials for recognizing the need for additional infrastructure funding and investment in North Dakota and for exploring creative ways to fund those investments. These efforts include several proposals to leverage the state’s Legacy Fund.

The Legacy Fund balance is nearing $8 billion and could produce more than $500 million in earnings for the current budget cycle. This has created an enviable opportunity to invest in key priorities such as improving infrastructure and growing our state’s economy.

Proposals include directing earnings of the Legacy Fund for specific infrastructure needs, including transportation. Others call for bonding for construction projects and using Legacy Fund earnings to pay for the bonds. Using bonding and taking advantage of historically low interest rates will make the Legacy Fund go further, truly creating a legacy.