Letter: Suspicious of political ads

We received four very pricey looking advertising pieces from Beadle for State Treasurer. They look very suspicious to me, including the one with President Trump, because President Trump endorsed Dan Johnston. It looks like a big money RINO (Republican in Name Only) liberal grab to me! Those pieces made me dig into Johnston’s website and I decided I liked what he stands for. They made me very disappointed in Governor Burgum.

Dorothy Orts, Oriska

