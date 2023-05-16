In 1972 congress enacted IX (title nine) to give women the same opportunities that men had in both academics and athletics. As an example in 1972, the University of Michigan had no formal women's sports. Six years later after title IX, U of Michigan had 10 women's teams. Recently the House introduced a bill to ban transgender men from competing in women's sports. However, every Democrat in the House voted against the bill. I would have thought that at least a few of the Democrats would have daughters or granddaughters that want to have an equal opportunity to compete, and not take us backward in history.