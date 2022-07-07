Letter: Supreme Court has righted an injustice

When are we going to learn from history? Let's go back a number of years and learn about the legal African Slave Trade to England. It became a lucrative business for them. How could anyone think of closing it down? England would sell goods to Africa and then load the lower level of the ship with slaves and return to England. About one third of them died during the voyage.

Enter William Wilberforce, a small man, barely 5 feet tall, near sighted and had a stomach ailment most of his life. He started sounding the alarm. "These a human beings" he cried. He single handily started to change the hearts and minds of the people. He described how the slaves were chained in a space the size of a coffin for the whole trip. If they died en route, or the ship ran low of water, they were thrown overboard. When the people saw and heard of the injustice, they slowly changed their hearts and the culture. After about a 20 year battle, with many defeats, Wilberforce's side won. About a week later, God called him home. A man of faith, integrity and patience.

We should heed Wilberforce's words. Babies in the womb are also human beings! Do not scorn the US Supreme Court with their 6/24 ruling. They just righted a wrong. We must be a voice for the voiceless. We have listened and read women's testimony of how they suffer after aborting their unborn child. They can never get that child back.

I think generations after us will wonder, did the American people really allow abortion? This is the same nation that helped defeat Hitler when he was on his rampage? So pro-lifers stand up, speak up! We are on God's side. We will be victorious.

Virginia Dolajak, Bismarck