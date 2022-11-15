Letter: Suppression of votes must stop

Elections in North Dakota are supposed to be easy and fair, not sure that is the case. In the Fargo area voters had to contend with long lines, some people having to wait outside in frigid temperatures just to find out they have run out of ballots. Voters that had a change of address were told that their only option if they did not have the required documentation that they had to go to the court house to prove their residency after they voted. State law allows voters to call the NDDMV to update their address by phone or online in order to vote. This option is hidden in most state websites on the voting requirements and polling officials never mention it when there is a problem. My wife was allowed to vote immediately after calling the DMV on the day of elections after being told by elections officials that she had no other options than filling out a provisional ballot. This intentional suppression of votes must stop, and state officials must be held accountable.