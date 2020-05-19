Letter: Supporting the nonprofit community during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have been heartened to see so many examples of North Dakotans going above and beyond to help one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like several of my friends, family and fellow quilting fans coming together to sew masks for those who are in need. When this crisis passes, our charitable spirit will be vital to helping communities across North Dakota rebuild and recover.

As our leaders work to address the devastating impacts of COVID-19, I hope they keep the nonprofits who have been so critical to the health of North Dakotans in mind. Many organizations in the charitable community have taken a devastating financial hit during this crisis, including one that is very important to me: the American Cancer Society (ACS).

When several of my loved ones were diagnosed with cancer, ACS was there for me. ACS supplied wigs for my mom during her chemotherapy, and overall helped us cope and have more ease of mind through those tougher times.

Now ACS needs our help. As a larger nonprofit, the American Cancer Society cannot access much of the relief that was part of the original CARES Act. I’m urging Senator Cramer to ensure the next stimulus package includes relief for nonprofits with more than 500 employees and further strengthens the charitable giving tax deduction.