Letter: Supporting solidarity on Labor Day

This Labor Day weekend, the North Dakota AFL-CIO and our family of unions offer our highest commendations and solidarity to the many North Dakota workers organizing for a better life, both on and off the clock. It takes real courage to speak up and exercise your freedom to join together for a better workplace. You and your co-workers are not only improving the lives for the workers at your workplace, but also improving the lives of workplaces across our state by raising the bar on working conditions, pay, and safety. All workers deserve dignity, respect and a voice on the job, and the only way to get it is to get it together and get organized.
As a great labor leader in our state has said: "You can take a bag of rubber bands and snap them all day long, one-by-one. It's easy. But if you try to snap 20 rubber bands at once, you're going to have a tough time." Like those rubber bands, we are stronger when we stick together.
This Labor Day and always, the North Dakota AFL-CIO and our unions stand ready with support and solidarity to any workers organizing. Please visit https://aflcio.org/formaunion or contact us at ndaflcio@ndaflcio.org for more information.
Landis Larson, West Fargo
President, North Dakota AFL-CIO