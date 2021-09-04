Letter: Support workers, not big business

As president of the Missouri Slope Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, I sincerely wish all the working people of western North Dakota a safe and happy Labor Day weekend.

Working people fought for decades to ensure their right to join together at work in a union for safety, better pay, and a voice on the job. Decades of anti-worker politicians have eroded those rights, including the recent attack by Senator Cramer, co-sponsoring a national so-called “Right to Work” bill.

Over 65% of Americans support labor unions. 48% of American workers say they would like a union in their workplace right now. We need labor law reform and the PRO Act to rebalance the scales so working people can get a fair shake. We need senators that actually support working people and not just big business.

I also sincerely hope that Senators Hoeven and Cramer take this weekend to reconsider their positions against the Protect Our Right to Organize Act (PRO Act) before they wish anyone a happy Labor Day weekend.

Clay Nagel, Bismarck

President, Missouri Slope Center Labor Council, AFL-CIO

