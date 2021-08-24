Letter: Support urged for infrastructure bill

The U.S. Senate has voted to move forward with a historic bipartisan infrastructure agreement – the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – to modernize and rehabilitate our nation’s core infrastructure, including roads, bridges, drinking water, school facilities, broadband, the energy grid and more.

I would like to commend Senators Hoeven and Cramer for their support of this legislation and now, as the fate of the bill turns to the U.S. House of Representatives, encourage Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s support. At a time when bipartisanship is thought to be impossible, Senators Hoeven and Cramer and their colleagues from both sides of the aisle showed that infrastructure is an issue that can still unite us.

Everyone will be impacted if this bill fails in Congress, including here in North Dakota which received an overall C grade for its 2019 North Dakota Infrastructure Report Card.

Now is the time to support this plan to keep us safe and bolster the economy. The $550 billion in new spending over the next five years would significantly improve conditions and protect our public safety.