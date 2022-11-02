Letter: Support Splonskowski for Burleigh County auditor

The office of Burleigh County auditor is a position which has great responsibility over securing elections and overseeing governmental operations. The position demands a person who both holds a deep knowledge of the office and its duties while also possessing unwavering ethical values. Mark Splonskowski has the values, experience, and vision for the office that will benefit every Burleigh County resident and strengthen our communities.

As a city commissioner, Mark Splonskowski has been a consistent vote for responsible, transparent government. He works daily to advocate for policies that improve the lives of Bismarck residents. As a tax appraiser for nearly a decade, Mark has worked closely with the county auditor to ensure compliance with the law. As a Christian, husband and father, and constitutionalist, Mark has an unwavering conscience and a deep devotion to his country and family.

Based on his experience and values, Mark’s vision for the office is centered on election integrity and government accountability. He believes that proactive security measures should be in place for ballot drop boxes to preclude fraudulent behavior. He will also perform ongoing audits on election equipment and processes to maintain safe and secure elections. Finally, Mark wants to make the auditor’s office as accessible and transparent to citizens as possible. On Nov. 8, we ask you to join us in supporting Mark Splonskowski for Burleigh County auditor.

Josh Gallion, Bismarck

North Dakota state auditor

Brandon Prichard, Bismarck