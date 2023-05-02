The infrastructure law that Congress passed with U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer’s help has made possible a lot of important investments in our nation’s core infrastructure, including right here in North Dakota. These will create jobs, which is important to me as someone who is looking forward to graduating from NDSCS in Wahpeton and getting a good job after graduation.

These projects will also help us build a more sustainable economy. However, without permitting reform at the federal level, many of these projects could be delayed for years or possibly never even see the light of day.

Our country’s slow-moving, cumbersome, and overly bureaucratic permitting process for new energy infrastructure projects — from wind and solar to electricity, propane, and natural gas — only increases costs, discourages private-sector investment, and delays the economic and environmental benefits of these kinds of investments from reaching our communities.

It is time for Congress to take real steps to reform, streamline, and simplify the federal permitting process to help move forward infrastructure projects in North Dakota and across the country. We should all encourage Senator Cramer to continue working with his colleagues in Congress to support smart, commonsense permitting reform that will help expedite the critical energy infrastructure projects that they’ve already approved.

Lucas Kivisto, Fargo