Letter: Support renewing Renaissance Zone

Thank you for the editorial in support of Bismarck’s Renaissance Zone in Saturday’s Tribune.

As you pointed out, the Burleigh County Commission’s reluctance to support a program that last year alone generated $383,656 in new property tax revenues, including $52,048 for Burleigh County, was simply wrong. Since its inception, the program has resulted in more than $100 million in renovations of empty buildings and new construction in areas where gravel parking lots once boasted only weeds.

Renewal of the program was unanimously supported by the City Commission, School Board, Park Board and by dozens of community leaders and employers, including Sanford, CHI St. Alexius, MDU, University of Mary, the Bismack/Mandan Chamber EDC and many others. It was unfortunate that the County Commission meeting went off the published agenda and devolved into a quasi-public hearing that led to emotional, incorrect comments by a north Bismarck developer who claimed the program provided a “unfair advantage” for development within the Zone.

He conflated the Renaissance Zone with downtown parking ramps, Kirkwood Mall and other irrelevant “straw man” arguments, all the while conveniently ignoring the question, “Who pays for the new water, sewer, streets and traffic signals that lead to north Bismarck developments?” The answer, of course, is “The taxpayers do.”

The Renaissance Zone is not a “us vs. them” proposition. We are one big community, and a rising tide lifts all boats. Take a look at all the new activity in our downtown, and in north Bismarck. "Unfair advantage?" I don't think so. I for one support “all of the above.”

Your editorial suggested that the County Commission reconsider the matter and issue a letter of support for one year. I would support a one-year renewal, but it must be approved before the program expires for good July 31.

Jim Christianson, Bismarck

