I am writing to express my gratitude to Senator John Hoeven for his consistent advocacy for North Dakota youth and am asking him to support the FDA proposed regulations to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

As a Tobacco Prevention and Control Coordinator, I know the harmful impact these products have on our youth. About 8 in 10 kids who use tobacco started with a flavored product. These regulations will help reduce the availability of these products and protect the health of North Dakota’s future generations.

Thank you, Sen. Hoeven, for your ongoing commitment to North Dakota’s young people. I hope you will join me in calling for the ban of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Susan Kahler, Bismarck

Bismarck Tobacco Free Coalition