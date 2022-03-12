Letter: Support police by supporting cameras

On March 3 or 4 KFYR had a short story about the Bismarck police wanting body cameras.

I checked with them and learned the cost of the first year for having body cameras was $166,500. The reason it is so high is that the video storage required costs far more than the cameras. The next four years the cost is $363,400 for each year. I didn't ask, and wasn't told, but assumed that the majority of that cost is for video storage.

Why don't we ask those citizens who appreciate the protection the police provide us to contribute to a fund to enable them to proceed and not have to wait for the next city budget to address the issue.

Perhaps a local bank would act as a clearing house.

If 5,000 citizens provided $33 each ($165,000) that would allow the police to purchase the cameras and storage for the first year.

Various news stories have reported the generosity of citizens when they know a need is revealed. I would hope Bismarck citizens would respond accordingly.

The police potentially risk their lives every day for our citizens along with providing many other services. Let's support them and allow them to purchase some safety equipment ASAP!

Paul Johnson, Bismarck

