Letter: Support of election lie aided attack

I understand why the Republicans are reluctant to impeach Donald Trump because that would be an indictment of their active involvement in goading these people to attack the Capitol. That almost the entire Republican caucus was unable to stand up and recognize that there was a clear election win by Biden even though there were numerous lawsuits thrown out and he had amassed over 7 million more popular votes. They had as much a hand in giving these supporters the idea that the election was somehow fraudulent. I probably understand that if there was truly a mass fraud that people would decide to take matters into their own hands, but because that was a huge lie from day one means that these Republicans who supported that lie were are as responsible for creating this huge problem as Donald J. Trump. We are on verge of losing our democracy and the fact that Republicans who supported this lie for almost two months and our representatives were standing on our Capitol steps encouraging that lie now want to say that all is fine. Nothing is fine unless people stand up and admit that this election fraud scheme was a huge lie to Trump supporters and that the election was clearly a as fair and honest as any election over last 200 years.