Letter: Support new option for end-of-life care

I am writing in support of Senate Bill 2226, which will create and enact a new chapter of North Dakota Century Code to establish a licensure for residential end-of-life facilities through the North Dakota Department of Health.

My lifelong passion has been real estate. I find deep pleasure in developing new communities in which homes are at the core. Home has a way of holding many life experiences and allowing for many memories to be made by those who live there. And now I’m speaking out on the need for “homes” for the people of North Dakota who need end-of-life care.

Throughout my life I have had several experiences with friends and family receiving hospice care. To me, the beauty of hospice care is that it can be offered in a person’s life-long home, in which they are continually surrounded by their family and friends. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible for the terminally ill to receive care in their own homes.

Currently there is no other residential home option for people in the state where a family can live with their loved one as they receive 24-hour end-of-life care. Therefore, I urge you to reach out to your local representatives to support passing the amended version of SB 2226, to create a new option that will allow a homier choice for people, in which they can make final lasting memories with their loved ones.

Chad Wachter, Bismarck

