Letter: Support Measure 1

Having lived in Bismarck for over 50 years, I find there are many quality of life opportunities we take for granted. One such opportunity is the availability of quality green spaces, programs and recreation facilities managed by a very competent and attentive Park District. Many of the parks and facilities available today are the direct result of citizens who envisioned the recreational needs and the growth of Bismarck long before being apparent. Having been a Park Commissioner I am keenly aware of the planning and resources that go into maintaining the many parks and services provided to the citizens of Bismarck. I have come to understand the vitality, physical and mental health, and growth of a community is directly related to the availability and use of recreational opportunities. I have talked to many people from other cities who are very complimentary of the beauty, accessibility and extensive use of Bismarck’s many parks, trails and programs. Our Gold Award winning Bismarck Park District has proven to be an excellent steward of the recreational portfolio we have entrusted to them. The Bismarck Board of Park Commissioners is always looking forward to understand the changing recreational needs of a growing and ever more diverse community. It is the responsibility of the Park District to address those needs. The proposed recreational facility is the direct result of the Park Board’s planning process and its mission and vision to meet the recreational needs of our citizens and the surrounding rural areas. On June 9 consider being a visionary by voting yes to ensure the Bismarck Park District has the necessary funding to build a facility that will meet the future recreational needs of our community.