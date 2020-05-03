Letter: Support Measure 1 to improve Bismarck

I'm writing today in support of City Measure 1 which will be on the June 9 city ballot which would allow Bismarck to build an indoor recreation complex. Williston, Dickinson, Watford City, Jamestown, Valley City, West Fargo and Grand Forks have all done so and in speaking to many of their directors, they have all stated it has been a "game changer" in their communities. Having four children, I have seen first hand how difficult it is to get them involved in recreational activities as the facilities we current have simply aren't enough to support Bismarck's population. I've seen first hand how difficult it is to try to find a tennis court to play on. Pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the country, has zero dedicated courts in Bismarck. Gymnastics are forced to turn away an unfathomable amount of kids due to lack of space. It's unacceptable in my eyes that a city as vibrant as ours doesn't have the ability to provide enough recreational activities for all our citizens. The indoor recreation complex will not only provide a place for all our citizens to enjoy, it will also provide a nice economic impact as we would be able to host more events that we currently are unable to, such as state girls hockey, state gymnastics competitions, and many more. I'd much rather be spending my money here in Bismarck than continuously driving all over the region and spending my hard earned dollars to boost other cities economies. Wouldn't it be better spend right here in Bismarck. I encourage everyone to vote yes on City Measure 1 and start the process of improving our great city.