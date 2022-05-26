Letter: Support locally endorsed District 33 candidates

I just picked up the current offering the postal service placed in my box. Again, today, I find 8 pieces of advertising for non-endorsed District 33 candidates. Why is so much “outside” money being spent here? The business success of our governor is commendable and to be respected, however, his financial influence in local elections is not appreciated or welcomed by me. Districts with candidates that have challenged the Governor’s legislative agenda appear to be targeted by massive advertising campaigns. Again, this election cycle it appears over a million dollars has been contributed by the current governor to a Fargo based Political Action Committee (PAC) to help elect the most compliant legislative roster he can buy. It is naive to think all this campaign money does not come with expectations of future recipient support. Please vote the District 33 locally endorsed candidates of Boehm, Delzer, and Tveit in June and let’s keep our legislators connected to this community, not obligated to some outside influence.