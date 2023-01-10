Letter: Support legislative proposal to decrease drug prices

My wife was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease a number of years ago and she relies on several medications to control the symptoms and manage pain as there is no cure for the disease. In addition I have a disorder which makes me prone to blood clots. Like many North Dakotans, we have experienced the high cost of prescription drugs. Right now, the ND Legislature has the opportunity to pass Senate Bill 2031, a pilot program that could lower the cost of the most expensive drugs for North Dakotans. The program will be piloted for retired state employees. If it works, it could be expanded to more North Dakotans. I am in full support of any legislation that can give North Dakotans more affordable and reasonable options for their medications. My wife has been prescribed medications which would have cost hundreds of dollars a month and we declined the medication due to the excessive cost. The medication I am prescribed is nearly $100 per month. We’ve spent too much time on the phone with our insurance provider trying to find lower priced alternatives to no avail. We need our elected officials to support SB 2031 and find a better way to access affordable prescription drugs. I urge readers to reach out to their legislators today and ask them to support SB 2031.