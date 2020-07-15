Letter: Support initiative to stop gerrymandering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After turning 18, I realized my civics education in high school did not cut it for election education. Electoral college, redistricting, caucus -- these words meant no more to me than letters on a page, so I hit the books. I discovered that partisan redistricting, or “gerrymandering,” is when legislative district lines are unfairly drawn to favor one party, and both Democrats and Republicans were doing it!

Growing up in western North Dakota, I learned to value hard work, fairness and common sense, and the process of politicians drawing district lines to choose their own constituents did not sit well with me. That’s why I support the ballot initiative from North Dakota Voters First which would prevent gerrymandering by having the citizen-led North Dakota Ethics Commission draw voting districts in a transparent, public process.

Redistricting happens once per decade after each U.S. Census, so this November is our last chance for a decade. We have the chance to choose our leaders, instead of the other way around.

Whitney Oxendahl, Fargo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0