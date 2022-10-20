Letter: Support independent candidate for House

I don’t know one single person that isn’t sick of partisan politics. I don’t know one single person that doesn’t agree with some Republican ideas and some Democrat ideas. Wouldn’t it be great to have a representative in Congress that feels the same way? Candidate Cara Mund is running on this concept. She hasn’t accepted any money from either party or from any PAC. I think we should believe her when she says she will vote as an independent. If she is successful in this election, more people will run as independents and maybe we can start to get back to a time where our elected officials will compromise like they used to and not be total partisan politicians. And she’s exactly right on when she says we need more women at the table. Let’s give Cara Mund a chance. Vote MuND for North Dakota!