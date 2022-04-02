Letter: Support honest labeling of beef

U.S. Senator Cramer, R-ND, MCOOL can’t wait. We need action NOW!

The struggle to regain mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef has been an uphill battle since it was repealed in 2016. Currently U.S grown beef is labeled Product of USA as it is packaged on U.S. soil yet mixed with foreign imported less quality beef; enhancing packer not rancher profits. This Feb. 22 Sen. Cramer hosted members of North Dakota Farm Bureau, Dakota Resource Council, North Dakota Stockmen's Association and the Independent Beef Association in Bismarck and discussed the American Beef Labeling Act aka Senate Bill 2716 (a bill that would bring back MCOOL). Cramer stated that he appreciated their input and looks forward to working with them to build lasting solutions to the challenges they face.

One month since this meeting, Cramer still has no answer on how he will vote on the American Beef Labeling Act or if he supports MCOOL. The question on minds in North Dakota is what is his beef with ranchers and consumers? Our Senator John Hoeven has joined nine other cosponsors for this bipartisan bill. Consumers are very attentive to where their food originates. Polling has shown that MCOOL has at least an 80% approval rating.

This is an opportunity for Sen. Cramer to stand with ranchers and consumers and tell them that they have a friend in Washington who will ensure that they know where their meat is coming from. Right now ranchers are out in the elements during calving making sure quality meat stays on grocery shelves. We are doing our part, Sen. Cramer will you?

Travis and Karen Anderson, Warwick

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0