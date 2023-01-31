Letter: Support for recall is widespread

I am writing to thank the committee members who have joined with me to sponsor the Petition to Recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck School Board. None of us take any pleasure in this effort, however as parents, taxpayers, and community members we felt we had no other option remaining once she refused to do the right thing for herself, her family, and the community and resign her seat on the school board.

We have received support for the recall effort from all across the political spectrum – which just reinforces the fact that this is not a political game. Thanks to all who have volunteered to carry a petition and to those who have already come out to sign!

The recall effort is focused on Emily Eckroth’s failure to live up to the Code of Conduct she promised to follow as a school board member. When we elect someone to serve on the school board we do so because we think they will show good judgment in making decisions for our children’s education and for the work environment of the teachers and staff of Bismarck Public Schools. Upon seeing the police report, and later the dashcam video, it became quite obvious that she is not the right person for that position.

I encourage all voters within the Bismarck Public School District to follow our Facebook page and seek out our volunteer petition circulators to help quickly complete this step of the recall process. Once we have completed our signature gathering, and the signatures are verified by the BPS Business Manager, a special election will be called. Please keep following our progress and be ready to vote for a new member of the BPS School Board!

Karen Dunlap, Bismarck

Recall sponsoring committee chair