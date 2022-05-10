Letter: Support efforts to stamp out hunger

How would you like to make a positive difference in our community without having to spend much time or effort to do so? On Saturday, May 14, you will be given that opportunity. This is the date of the 30th annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Our local food pantries and their volunteers look forward to this day with eager anticipation to help refill their low supplies of food on hand. It is very easy to participate in the nation’s largest single day food drive that is held in all 50 states. All you need to do is leave non-perishable food items near your mailbox and either a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier or a United Way volunteer will collect your donation and have it delivered to a food pantry. The kinds of food that can be donated include canned meats, fish, vegetables, fruit, soup, pasta, rice, cereal and juice. Make sure that the donated items have not yet expired and that they are not in glass containers. Each year, this worthy cause helps to bring in about 50,000 to 60,000 pounds of food in the Bismarck-Mandan area and 70 million pounds of food nationwide. The people in our cities have done a great job supporting this event for the past 29 years and I am asking you once again to consider helping out those in our community who are struggling to make ends meet by donating a food item on Saturday, May 14.