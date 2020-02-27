Letter: Support efforts to reverse youth vaping

E-cigarettes have become incredibly popular among middle and high school students. 5.3 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in 2019, up from 3.6 million in 2018. This is happening here in North Dakota. Our youth are using E-cigarettes and not knowing the harmful long-term effects.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the Trump administration has been working on this topic and recently raised the age to purchase tobacco to 21 years old, I am in support of this change, but there are still loopholes. Being a college student, I see so many of my peers providing these products to high school students, or younger.

That is why I am in support of The Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2019 (H.R. 2339), introduced by Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, and I encourage Representative Armstrong to do the same. The bill prohibits flavored tobacco products that appeal to kids, including flavored e-cigarettes, flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes. By supporting this bill, we are protecting North Dakota’s future.

Sommer Wilmeth, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1