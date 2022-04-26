Letter: Support education to eradicate malaria

As we commemorate World Malaria Day, please help us recommit to this vital cause. 10.6 million lives were saved, 1.7 billion cases of malaria prevented. President’s Malaria Initiative and the Global Fund, in collaboration with the United Nations agencies and other partners, have driven incredible progress against malaria, working with partner countries to build capacity and systems to not only combat Malaria, but also to better respond to other public health threats such as COVID-19. Even though this disease is completely treatable and preventable, it still infects 241 million people worldwide and kills 627,000 people each year, with children under the age of 5 constituting 77% of those killed.

In just two decades, 24 countries have achieved malaria eradication, with more countries than ever on the verge of achieving the same goal. April 25 marked “World Malaria Day,” we’re celebrating that the world has witnessed 24 countries reach zero malaria cases in just 20 years. It is an opportunity to highlight the tremendous progress made by the global community in the fight to end malaria. Such incredible progress, thanks in large part to the United Nations, global fund, the president malaria fund, the bipartisan support at the capitol hill, and Nothing but Nets for making it possible for a sub-Saharan African survivor of malaria like myself to beat malaria. Programs led by the United States, such as the President's Malaria Initiative, collaborate with multilateral institutions such as the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria to ensure endemic countries can chart a path to eradication.