Letter: Support change to daylight saving time

Regarding the switch to year round Daylight time, I have been for it through two sessions for sure with defeat each time. I hope the third time is the charm. The Senate should reconsider. This is good for business. This will remove Mountain time areas which presently are not too helpful. As I am in my 80s time change is not my favorite twice a year activity. As far as kids in the dark, no problem. Buy a bunch of flashlights and batteries to fit. They may misplace or can't find. Just keep 'em supplied and they will be cool in the dark.

Dennis Murphy, Bismarck

