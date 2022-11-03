Letter: Support candidates who know real work

Who to vote for? Media sources are everywhere. Is the social media information you read fact, or did it come from Russia, China, or Iran? Do we really know what the incumbents have done for us? Fear of others is their main focus. Current Republican federal leaders are desperate to keep their jobs. One millionaire lifetime banker/politician’s TV commercial shows him wearing blaze orange. Is he really pretending to be a hunter to get your vote? The other current federal congressman millionaire attorney wants you to believe that he has grease on his hands, working on a new green tractor. His next ad shows a new red tractor zipping behind him. Gotta pander to everyone ya know. These ads are almost laughable. One national “news” station has found itself facing lawsuits for slander and flat out lying. Their defense is that they are “not” a news station! They plead their case as an “entertainment” source and their newscasters are entertainers. So, they “can” showcase unsubstantiated information. Yet their TV logo still states “News”? Even on a local level we see questionable behavior patterns. One candidate running to be a Burleigh County official stated to us in our yard that he will stay on as a city commissioner? That seems to be a stretch and could become a real conflict of interest. With all this craziness going on who will I vote for? The candidates that earn my vote became a success growing up from poverty or from a middle-class working family. They actually have built themselves from the bottom up and weren’t born with a silver spoon in their mouth. Someone who did odd jobs as a child and worked their way to success. Or someone who actually has worked on a farm and driven an old dusty tractor!