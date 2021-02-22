Letter: Support bill for new end-of-life care option

A residential end-of-life facility has been my dream since 2014, as the founder of the Rockstad Foundation. I have had many friends who have experienced hospice care. For some, it was a blessing to provide hospice in their loved-one’s home. For others, the stress and anxiety of becoming a loved one’s primary caregiver was overwhelming.

I also know many people who struggle from the guilt of not being able to honor their loved one’s wish of being in a home during end of life, and the loved one passes alone in an institutional setting. This has been especially evident during COVID-19.

I support Senate Bill 2226, which would add a new option for North Dakota’s hospice patients by changing Century Code to allow the Health Department to create a new licensure for residential end-of-life facilities.

If SB 2226 passes, the Rockstad Foundation proposes to create a separate non-profit entity and to build a 100% privately funded and licensed residential end-of-life facility. Our dream is to build a development of twin homes in Bismarck where individuals receive hospice services from a licensed hospice provider of their choosing. Family could live with their loved one while facility staff of RNs, LPNs, and CNAs provide 24-hour supportive care, relieving families of difficult caretaking tasks.