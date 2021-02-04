Letter: Support beef checkoff bill

House Bill 1487 will be heard by the North Dakota House Agriculture Committee this Friday, Feb. 5. If passed, this bill would make the ND beef checkoff truly voluntary. Currently ND Century Code states that “any person who sells cattle in this state or from this state must pay an assessment equal to one dollar for each animal sold.” House Bill 1487 would amend this language by changing the word must to may.

This bill only pertains to the ND State Beef Checkoff and has nothing to do with the mandatory Federal Beef Checkoff. Our current ND State Beef Checkoff was enacted in the 2015 legislative session. The very producers who were forced by the legislature to pay this tax were also denied the right to vote on this bill. This checkoff was touted as being voluntary due to the fact that a producer could ask for and have their money refunded. Ironically; if a producer chose not to pay into this voluntary checkoff, they would be charged with a Class B misdemeanor.

The purpose of a checkoff is to increase the price producers receive for their product. Cattle prices have fallen every year since 2015. Our State Beef Commission pumped over $738,000 in to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association last year. NCBA is an association that lobbies for the giant beef packing industry and against family cattle operations. Go figure.