Letter: Support awareness of autoimmune disease

This condition is not well known to the general public. This needs to change. Please help in spreading awareness by proclaiming May as "Spondyloarthritis Awareness Month" As you may or may not be aware, arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States. If this condition goes untreated, it will continue to progress, leading to pain, and so much more.

Please join us in asking Congress to support House Resolution 135 designating May 2021 as "Spondyloarthritis Awareness Month"

Spondyloarthritis affects 3.2 million in the United States, more than rheumatoid arthritis (RA), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple sclerosis (MS) combined.

Painful symptoms can begin in childhood and typically before the age of 45. Some people with spondyloarthritis will progress to spinal fusion and become prone to fractures, thoracic kyphosis, or eroded peripheral joints especially the hips and shoulders

Inadequate awareness in spondyloarthritis led to the average delayed diagnosis between 7-10 years.

Early diagnosis is critical in effectively treating the disease, preventing certain complications, and improving quality of life and function for those impacted with spondyloarthritis.