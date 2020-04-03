Letter: Support American meat producers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota Ag Commisioner Doug Goehring said on the Joel Heitkamp Show that “Americans don’t really care where their food comes from.”

I beg to differ. I care and you should too for many reasons. Take beef, for example. We have freedom to eat from whatever source we choose. The small town grocer or butcher that hand-formed your burgers, your rancher who brings free-range, pastured beef to your door, or the big box stores cheap frozen beef. Choice is a beautiful thing. Because of choice, I do care where my meat comes from. I care because I appreciate the strict standards that protects my food from poison. Do I want a hamburger made from 100 cows that come from another country whose rules are far less stringent. I care because our regulation give me peace of mind. It’s about trust.

The next time you bite into a steak, ask yourself where it came from. Do you realize it may have come from Mexico and be labeled USA? You read that correctly. There are no laws against it, as long as it was processed and packaged in USA. That is deceit if you ask me. Current practices flooding the market with cheap foreign beef are pushing North Dakota ranchers to near bankruptcy with record low prices.