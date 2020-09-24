 Skip to main content
Letter: Superintendent sets bad mask example

Shame on on State School Superintendent: What a role model Kirsten Baesler is showing during the presenting of the brass apple award to Cory Volk, science teacher at South Central High School.

Cory is wearing a face mask and his students are required to wear one too while in the classroom. Why is Kirsten not wearing one? Another bad image for her while trying to get reelected. Doesn't she know that they are trying to keep COVID-19 under control in the school system? Too proud or too pretty to wear a mask?

Ken Charvat, Mandan

