On June 2 the ND PSC held a public hearing in Bismarck surrounding the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. COO Jimmy Powell was in attendance, watching the hearing in a private room steps away from the public. Despite numerous calls from intervenors and members of the public — Powell refused to testify at this hearing. Powell did have time to give a quote to The Bismarck Tribune — which was read mid-hearing as Powell watched from his private room. Unfortunately, we shouldn’t be surprised. Despite an invitation from the Bismarck City Commission — Summit was not in attendance at the May 9 city commission meeting. It was at this meeting a resolution was passed objecting to the location of the pipeline.

Summit was also not in attendance at the March 8 Burleigh County Planning meeting. At this 5 hour meeting the pipeline ordinance was discussed and amended — several commissioners expressed their disappointment that Summit was not in attendance. Summit has contended in PSC filings that local emergency responders will have access to an emergency response plan and that Summit will conduct a “public awareness program” before starting construction. Why not provide this information now? Counties and citizens have been asking for this information for months — by only agreeing to provide this information upon receipt of a permit it gives the appearance of wanting to limit scrutiny and public input surrounding the project. Additionally, Summit has refused to provide a plume dispersion model to intervenors or the public citing national security concerns.

Given the above issues in addition to survey lawsuits filed against North Dakota landowners, eminent domain lawsuits filed against South Dakota landowners, numerous lawsuits filed against county commissions, serious concerns raised by LIUNA surrounding the pipeline contractor chosen, and a refusal to provide detailed investor information — we must ask ourselves: Is this who we want to be doing business with?

Kevin Frederick, Menoken