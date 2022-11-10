Letter: Summit Pipeline will not benefit North Dakota

On Oct. 18 the new CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions, Lee Blank wrote a letter to the editor in The Bismarck Tribune. I would like to comment on some of those comments.

Lee states that the 32 ethanol plants need this project to lower their carbon intensity and sell there ethanol at a premium. Of these plants only one resides in North Dakota, Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton. The largest market for low carbon fuels is California, the Canadian market is relatively small. The California LCFS fuel credit has also diminished greatly; the value of the LCFS credit was 199.00 on 1-28-2021 to 64.00 on 10-31-2022.

Many of us would like to know how many easements Summit has signed in ND not the number of landowners. If Summit was willing to address concerns, then give us the Plume studies we have been asking for over a year. The Plume study will tell us the concentration of the CO2 and how fast it will dissipate.

Summit continues to tell us about all the taxes communities will see from this project, yet ND Century code gives a CO2 pipeline a 10-year tax abatement, NDCC 57-06-17.1. The citizens in these counties will not see a dime from Summit for 10 years.

This project is 100% about our federal tax dollars and not for the benefit of North Dakota. Summit will make 1,530,000,000.00 annually (18M x 85.00) from the 85.00 45Q tax credit. Also remember none of this CO2 may be extracted for the use of enhanced oil recovery. The LCFS states that the CO2 must be sequestered forever and the 85.00 45Q payment must also be sequestered. At this time all the CO2 coming from the 32 ethanol plants is being intended for LCFS which means it will never be extracted for Enhanced Oil Recovery.

Todd McMichael, Casselton