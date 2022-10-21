Letter: Summit pipeline support misleading

Summit Carbon Solutions, the company behind the CO2 pipeline, recently released easement numbers by counties here in North Dakota. These numbers are misleading -- in several counties where they claim high percentages of voluntary easements there are hardly any miles of pipeline. Take Logan County for example: the company claims 100% voluntary easements, but when you look at the map of the project, there are hardly any miles of pipeline in their county. MANY landowners across the proposed route are opposed to this -- as are numerous concerned citizens who own land or live nearby.

Federal standards for C02 pipelines are inadequate! The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), who permits CO2 pipelines, recently said so themselves. Check out this website: PHMSA Announces New Safety Measures to Protect Americans From Carbon Dioxide Pipeline Failures After Satartia, MS Leak, PHMSA (dot.gov). Are we really surprised by the lack of regulations? We saw the dangers when a CO2 pipeline ruptured in Mississippi sending dozens to the hospital. A major leak or rupture would make the 2011 flood in Bismarck look like a minor inconvenience. A major rupture could suffocate anyone within the immediate area leading to major loss of life -- are our emergency responders equipped with the tools to protect our communities? Large concentrations of CO2 can make machinery and cars inoperable, how would rescue efforts take place? These are legitimate questions that everyone should be asking our elected officials AND Summit Carbon Solutions.

Suing dozens of landowners to gain access to private property is not what North Dakotans are about -- but this is exactly what this company is actively doing in our state. For generations our family has been picking rocks, breaking land, caring for the soil, making land payments, and paying property taxes; we didn’t do this for Summit Carbon Solutions! You can help us say no to 99 year easements and protect our property rights by contacting your local legislators and the Public Service Commission as they will be the ones making the final decision. We are stronger when we are united. That’s why we’ve formed the “ND Easement Team” legal co-op to give us more leverage during the PSC process. If you’re a landowner or affected community member you can learn more at: northdakotaeasement.org or call 701-997-5181.

Ann and Kevin Bernhardt, Linton